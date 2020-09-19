1/1
Harry Russell Rugg
1944 - 2020
Rugg, Harry Russell
Harry Russell Rugg, a long-term resident of Guilford Connecticut, passed peacefully on September 17, 2020 after an extended battle with cancer and COPD. He was born on March 7th, 1944 the only child of Lavina Moore Rugg and Calvin Rugg. He was survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jacqueline and his two children, Marlana and Aaron as well as his daughter-in-law Emily and his two grandsons Henry James and Wesley Brian, 11 and 6 years old. Harry worked for his 33 years at Sikorsky Aircraft. He was known as a man of integrity.
COVID-19 GUIDELINES MUST BE FOLLOWED - SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACE MASKS MUST BE WORN.
A brief gathering will be held at the graveside of Alder Brook Cemetery at 375 Boston St., Guilford, CT on Tues., Sept. 22nd at 1 p.m. A remembrance of his life will be held at a later date at the Owenego Inn in Branford Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Biden Harris Presidential Campaign at https://secure.actblue.com/donate or a charity of your choice. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Alder Brook Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
