|
|
Whipple, Harry W.
Harry W. Whipple, age 85, of Hamden, passed away on November 26, 2019. Harry was born in New Haven on June 6, 1934 a son of the late Allison and Hazel (Parmalee) Whipple. He is survived by his wife Jane (Heffelfinger) Whipple; his daughter Kimberly (John) Sceggel; sons Mark (Marilyn) Whipple, Jeffrey Whipple, and Jonathan (Ann) Whipple; step-daughter June (Donald) Hansen; step-son William (Dawn) Thomas; brother Larry Whipple; 5 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Harry was a resident of North Haven prior to moving to Hamden in 1975. He was a master electrician for the Olin Corporation for over 33 years. Harry was a Barber Shop Quartet Singer for 11 years, sang in the Spring Glen Church Choir, and also volunteered at the Trolley Museum in East Haven.
Friends may visit with his family at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to his Funeral Service, which will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery. Contributions in Harry's memory may be sent to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To send a condolence to his family, please see:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 29, 2019