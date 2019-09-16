|
|
Greenberg, Harvey
Harvey Greenberg, 81, passed away on September 13, in Virginia with his family along side. Born in New Haven on July 26, 1938, he was the son of the late Louis and Toby Olmer Greenberg. He served his country proudly in the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel until his retirement. He is survived by his beloved cousins Robin (Dr. Ken) Kramer, Larry (Kate) Greenberg, Steven (Hannah) Greenberg, Adele (Mark) Messina, Josh (Suzanne) Gold, Mitchell (Maria) Gold, Charlotte (Frank) Reitze, Martin Kahn, Mark (Wendy) Greenberg, Mitchell (Marci) Greenberg, Renee (Cliff) Pasay, Cindy (Ed) Olmer Howes and brother of the late Myrna Wilensky.
Funeral services will be held at Beth Israel Cemetery, 60 Fitch Street, New Haven on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 18 at 2:30 p.m. Shiva will follow at the family's home in Woodbridge. Memorial Contributions may be sent to; American Red Cross at Fort Belvoir, 9716 Middletown Rd., Building 1161, Fort Belvoir, VA 22060. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 17, 2019