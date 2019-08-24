|
Jariwala, Hasmukh
Hasmukh Jariwala, 77, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael Campus with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 54 years to Manjoo H. Jariwala. Hasmukh was born in Surat, India on April 23, 1942, son of the late Naginbhai and Parvatiben Patel. Father of Bini (Paul) Freeman and Varsha (Prashant) Mehta. Grandfather of Akash, Noah, Akshay, Jonah, Seth, Shraiya and Caleb.
The visiting hours will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Cremation services will follow.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2019