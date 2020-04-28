|
Brown , Hattie
Hattie Drew Brown, 91, of New Haven Connecticut, known to the world as a "Momma Brown" went home to be with the Lord, April 23, 2020. She was born November 23, 1928 in Halifax County, North Carolina to the parents of Peter Whitaker and Annie Drew. She was the wife of the late Silas Brown Junior. Glen Drew and Verda Brown (two of her beloved children) preceded her in death. She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert Jones, Ernest Jones, James Jones, Joseph "Uncle Buddy" Drew, Peter Whitaker, LeCola Whitaker, James Whitaker and Ernest Whitaker. "Momma Brown" is survived by her loving sisters and brothers, Shirley Whitaker, Essie Lane, Rose Lowery, Willie Whitaker, Jack Benny Whitaker, and her beloved children, Sally Hewitt, Shirley Ross, Mary Cross, Georgetta Washington, Minnie Bethel, Thomas O'Perry Brown Sr., a host of grand children and great grand children. Her family would like to "Thank" her grandsons Michael Brown and Kenneth Brown, her granddaughters Tori Aprell Brown and Tina Drew, Her aids Janet from Home Care and Attie and Tiffany from Companion Forever. A viewing will be held on Thurs., April 30, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Funeral services limited to family only please, thank you. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Brown family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 29, 2020