Gibson, Jr., Hayes W.
RET. NoHPD CAPTAIN
Retired North Haven Police Captain Hayes W. Gibson, Jr., 93, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 at the Whitney Manor, Hamden. He was the beloved husband of Josepha H. Story. He was born in New Haven on September 14, 1926 and was the son of the late Hayes W. Gibson, Sr. and Clara B. Evans Gibson. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during WW II. Captain Gibson joined the North Haven Police Department in 1957 and was the towns first black police officer, and the first in any New Haven suburb. He was promoted to sergeant inspector and then captain. He genuinely enjoyed the traffic division, it got him outside where he enjoyed meeting and talking to many of the town's residents. He served 32 years with the department and later Captain Gibson was voted to serve on the Board of the North Haven Town Police Commissioners. Besides police work, two things have always been close to his heart, sports, and children. He pulled the two together when he formed the Unknown Seven basketball team to give black youths in town something to do. During his retirement, Captain Gibson worked at the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford doing what he loved, directing traffic. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, was an avid golfer and enjoyed animals, especially his dogs. Stepfather of Martha Corazzini and the late Susan Gibson. Brother of Ella, Wilbert and the late Sara, Willa-Mae, Anna, Mamie, Helen, and Margaret. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday morning, May 23rd at 11:30 at the Center Cemetery, Elm Street, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal charity of one's choice. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 21, 2020.