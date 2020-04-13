New Haven Register Obituaries
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Hazel E. Manor


1921 - 2020
Hazel E. Manor Obituary
Manor, Hazel E.
Hazel E. Manor 98, of North Branford passed away on April 11, 2020 in Whispering Pines Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Beloved mother of Marilyn (Anthony) Pantano of North Branford, Stephen (Debra) Brunelle of East Haven, Ronald and Kevin Brunelle both of Bunnell, FL and Carol Close of West Haven. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hazel was born in Morrisonville, New York on December 25, 1921 daughter of the late Amos and Josephine Smart Manor. Prior to her retirement Hazel was a nurse's aide for the former Talmadge Park Nursing Home now known as Whispering Pines Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Sign Hazel's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
