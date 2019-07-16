Lee, Hazel Virginia

Hazel Virginia Lee, 95, of New Haven, CT departed this life on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was born to the late Manuel and Virginia Davis Lopes on February 7, 1924. Hazel took great pride in being a mother to her children and to others. She facilitated youth after-school and summer programming through the Fair Haven Neighborhood Corporation. In her 70's, she chose to serve as a classroom grandmother at Dwight Early Childhood Learning Center for 20 years. She leaves to mourn her sons, Warren Lee III (Cheryl) and Timothy Lee; daughters, Wendy Lee Brown and Virginia (Ebrahima) Barry; beloved sisters-in-law, Carmelita, Carol, and Gertrude Lopes; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Hazel was predeceased by her husband, Warren Lee; daughter, Teresa Lee Brown; brothers, Edward, Raymond and Richard Lopes; sisters, Thelma Clark and Vivian Lopes.

A celebration of life will take place Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church, 136 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. Friends may call Friday at the church from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Lee family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 17, 2019