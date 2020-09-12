Carlson, Heatherly Whelahan
On Monday, September 7th, 2020, Heatherly Whelahan Carlson, beloved wife and mother, passed away at the age of 45.
Heatherly grew up in West Haven, CT with her parents Richard and Mary Whelahan. As a child she was accomplished in competitive Irish step and Modern dance, and graduated from West Haven High School. She earned her B.A. in Business Accounting from Fairfield University, Masters in Psychology from Southern CT State University, and was pursuing her second Masters in Business Analytics from Central CT State University. She worked in Psychology Research at the West Haven VA for 10 years. Heatherly moved to clinical research at Yale University as a Clinical Research Coordinator, and has had several publications to her name during her career. On September 26, 1999 she married Eric Carlson, and together raised their daughters Daria Soren and Maylanni Brynne.
Heatherly's passions included football, Disney World, adoring the family's beautiful Bengal cat Flash, and traveling adventures with the family. It was hard to get her to sit still. Literally logging 25 to 35,000 steps a day walking, she accomplished this with the help of the family dog, Gus-Brady. She was driven to accomplish the most, and live life to the fullest. She had a strong love for music, art, and dance. Heatherly served for years on the Executive Board of the West Haven Community House, and volunteered with the CT Cancer Society
. She also taught dance. Nothing could make Heatherly happier than planning a trip to Disney, as she was cheering at the TV watching her heroes Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, while walking around the coffee table getting steps in the company of her family.
Heatherly was preceded by the passing of her mother Mary and father Richard. She is survived by her husband Eric, daughters Daria and Maylanni, and her sister Kelly.
Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St., West Haven, CT on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (In light of the current pandemic, face coverings and social distancing will be required). Funeral services will be at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church at 207 Main St., West Haven, CT on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven, CT. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.Keenanfuneralhome.com
.