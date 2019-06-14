Dynia, Helen A.

Helen A. Naysnerski Dynia of Hamden passed away peacefully June 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the wife of 68 years to the late Joseph Dynia, Sr. Helen was born in New Haven, December 6, 1924, a daughter of the late Lucian and Frances Przeklasa Naysnerski and worked for A&P Supermarket for 20 years and later retired from Yale University dining hall. A parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, she was the originator of the St. Stanislaus School Mother's Club and served as Treasurer for 5 years. Helen was a member of American Legion Post 162 and the first female President of Polish Falcons Nest 81. A resident of Hamden for more than 50 years, she was elected to the Town of Hamden RTM. Mother of Barbara Dynia, Helen Cowley and Joseph Dynia Jr. She is survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and was predeceased by 5 sisters and 4 brothers.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4 to 6 P.M. in the LUPINSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 821 State Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Stanislaus Church Wednesday morning at 10. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Sign the guestbook online for Mrs. Dynia at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register from June 16 to June 17, 2019