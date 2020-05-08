Fontana, Helen A.
Helen Alfiere Fontana, 83, of Orange, formerly of West Haven, entered into eternal rest on May 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late Richard P. Fontana, Sr. who was the love of her life. She leaves her daughter Donna Fontana-Bennett, her son Richard P. (Stacy) Fontana, Jr., her granddaughters Brooke (Tom) Caponegro and Erika Fontana, great-grandchildren Layla and T.J., her sister Emily Sarro and many nieces and nephews who she loved very much. In addition to her parents, James and Angelina (Bagnano) Alfiere, Helen was predeceased by her brothers, Ralph and James (Junie) Alfiere. In her earlier years, Helen worked as a waitress for Morrissey Catering and then later as a sales associate for Anderson Little and Zymol. She led an active social life ranging from taking trips to Atlantic City and Mohegan Sun, enjoying Sunday dinners with her family, spending time with her neighbors, and attending girl's volleyball games at Amity High School cheering on her granddaughter and the rest of the Amity team. Helen was happiest surrounded by her large circle of family and friends, but enjoyed nothing more than being with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
Due to the current pandemic, all services will be private. A celebration of Helen's life will take place as soon as circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Yale New Haven Hospital (www.givetoynhh.org) To leave an online message for Helen's family, please visit our website:
Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2020.