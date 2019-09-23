|
|
Balisciano, Helen
Helen (Sue) Balisciano, 93, of North Haven, CT passed away September 12, 2019. Born May 26, 1926 in Franklin, CT to the late Leon and Thelma Phinney. Helen is survived by her husband Peter Balisciano, her son Timothy Cavanaugh and his wife Deanna, her stepdaughter Marcia Balisciano and Husband Gwenael Merlin and her stepson Michael Balisciano. Her grandsons, James and David Cavanaugh and Georges and Galen Merlin. She is predeceased by her 3 Brothers and 2 Sisters. Services for Helen will be held Friday September 27, 2019 at 2:00PM at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery located 317 Bow Lane Middletown, Connecticut. For more information please visit www.cremationct.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 24, 2019