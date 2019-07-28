|
|
Bogacki, Helen
Helen Bogacki of Branford died early Sunday morning at Laurel Woods in East Haven. She was the wife of the late Stanley Bogacki. She was the sister of Eve J. Belbusti of East Haven. She is also survived by her granddaughters Tracy Knudsen of Ludlow, Vermont and Allison Leach of Fryeburg, Maine, as well as 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her children, Stanley Bogacki, Judith Boughton, and Michael Bogacki. She was also predeceased by her sisters and brothers, Alfreda Lehr, Frank Jurczyk, Adam Jurczyk, Eve Jurczyk, and Michael Jurczyk. Helen was born in Patton, Pennsylvania on November 17, 1924, a daughter of Adam and Katherine Jurczyk. She worked in various factories through the years, such as Dow Sales, Echlins and A.C. Gilbert. Helen was very outgoing and loved bowling and dancing. Her extended family has many fond memories of her Labor Day picnics. Her sister extends special thanks to Helen's nephew Paul Lehr, niece Patty Wetterman, nephew Carl Belbusti, and aide Bea.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 at St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. There will be no calling hours. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford is in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 29, 2019