Services
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Josephs Church
New Haven, CT
Helen C. Dickerson


1924 - 2019
Helen C. Dickerson Obituary
Dickerson, Helen, C.
Helen C. Dickerson, 95, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Aug.18, 2019. She was born May 16, 1924 in New Haven a daughter of the late John N. and Lillian Henkes Dickerson, was raised and educated in New Haven and had been employed for many years as a secretary, first with General Motors and then with Bayer Pharmaceuticals from where she retired. She is survived by a brother Charles F. Dickerson of East Haven, two sisters, Dorothy Dickerson of Wallingford and Mary Corso of East Haven, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was predeceased by a brother John J. Dickerson.
Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Friday morning at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church, New Haven at 10:00. Burial will be private. Friends may call Friday morning from 8:30 - 9:30. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 22, 2019
