Helen C. Milone
1929 - 2020
Milone, Helen C.
Helen C. Milone, 91, of Hamden passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at CT Hospice in Branford. She was the loving wife of the late Peter R. Milone for 67 years. She leaves two sons, Peter (Chris) Milone of FL and Ronald (Janet) Milone of Hamden and two step grandsons, Philip and Joshua Folta. Helen was predeceased by her sister Theresa Campochiaro. She was born July 21, 1929 in New Haven, a daughter of the late Alfonso and Anna Sferrazza Consenza. Helen's family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Nurses and Doctors of the Hospital of St. Raphael and the staff of the CT Hospice of Branford for their many acts of care and kindness. Due to the current pandemic, services and burial for Helen will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
