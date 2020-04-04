|
|
Rucinski, Helen C.
Helen Catherine Kawra Rucinski, 95, of Branford passed away peacefully March 23, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital - St. Raphael Campus. She was the wife of the late Stanley Rucinski. Helen was born in New Haven on December 19, 1924, a daughter of the late Konstanty and Susan Kawra. She was a longtime employee for New Haven Board and Carton, later Simkins Industries, as a data entry clerk, before "semi retiring". Helen loved tending the farm stand at Pell Farm selling strawberries for many years. Later, Helen worked for a product promotion company preparing various foods, handing out samples and above all socialising with the customers at various supermarkets along the shoreline. Helen finally retired at 80 years of age. Helen is the beloved mother of Mitchell (Lisa) Rucinski, grandmother of Christopher and Alexa Rucinski. Sister of the late Grace Petty, Ann Chicarelli, Emilia, Lucille (Bunny), Frank and Barney Kawra. Helen is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., 821 State Street is in care of Helen's arrangements. Sign the guestbook for Helen online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020