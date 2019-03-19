New Haven Register Obituaries
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Shelton, CT
View Map
Helen Carey Obituary
Carey, Helen
Helen Carey, age 95, of Shelton, entered into her eternal rest on Monday March 18, 2019 in the Lord Chamberlain Nursing Center. She is the devoted mother of Patrick Carey (Dee) and Maureen McCaffrey (Peter). She is the beloved grandmother of Jennifer Carey - Walker (Clint), Christopher Carey (Dorette), Sean McCaffrey, (Lauren), and Kelly Young (Dan). She is the cherished great - grandmother of Keenan, Logan, Mia, Lila, Declan, Adelynn,and Collin.
Friends may greet her family on Wednesday March 20, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home 390 River Road Shelton. On Thursday March 21, 2019 friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church Shelton. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Shelton. At the request of her family in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shelton Animal Shelter, 11 Brewster Lane Shelton, CT 06484 Her family would like to thank the 2nd floor staff at Lord Chamberlain for their amazing care. Offer online condolences to her family at www.riverviewfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 19, 2019
