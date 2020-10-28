Charchenko, Helen
OXFORD – Helen D. Charchenko, age 94 of Oxford, adored wife of the late Andree Charchenko Sr., entered peaceful rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Lutheran Home of Southbury. Born in Ansonia on July 29, 1926 to Anna and Konstantyn Demchar, she was the youngest of three daughters. Helen was a cheerleader at Ansonia High School and later married her husband, Andree "Andy" Charchenko, on October 24, 1954. Together they shared two children, Daria and Andree Jr., and created a faithful and loving family over their 64-year marriage. She was a deeply caring and devoted mother and grandmother, always encouraging her children and grandchildren to be their best while remembering health and happiness are most important. Helen lived with a grateful heart and a giving spirit, enjoying flowers, traveling, knitting, celebrating holidays and spending time on Cape Cod with her family. She was an excellent cook, and her family will miss her homemade pies and pierogis. Helen will be dearly missed by her loving family including her daughter, Daria (Charchenko) Kamford of Darien, CT, and her son, Andree Charchenko Jr. of Bellevue, WA, in addition to her grandchildren, Gregory Kamford, Charlotte Kamford, Elizabeth Charchenko, Matthew Charchenko and Nicholas Charchenko. Services will be private at the convenience of the family and arrangements have been entrusted to Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com