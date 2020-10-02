Chillman, Helen
Helen Chillman, 93, of Branford, passed away at her residence on October 1, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA on June 21, 1927 to the late James and Dorothy Dawes Chillman. Helen identified with New England for her entire life. As a child, she would travel to Cummington, MA to visit family, and her association with that community continued throughout her life. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Mount Holyoke College in 1949. She came to work at Yale University shortly thereafter, rising to the position of Slide Librarian. Generations of Yale's outstanding faculty in the History of Art, notably Vincent Scully, Jr., and George Kubler, depended on her resourcefulness and acumen in building the collections that gave their lectures such power on the screen. Helen retired in 2010. A longtime resident of Hamden, Helen moved to Cedar Woods in Branford in 2015.
