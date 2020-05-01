Clark, Helen
Helen (Morgan) Clark, 89, of New Haven, CT passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Joseph's Rehab Center in Trumbull. Born in Dumas, AR, June 27, 1930 to the late George W. and Ada Idella Morgan. Helen briefly worked at Hallock's Furniture Department Store and Winchester's Gun Factory. Mother Clark joined Trinity Temple COGIC in New Haven where she started a daily prayer where many people gathered for over 20 years. She later became a member of Gospel Temple and also served at Church of God In Christ. Helen leaves to cherish her memory, children Henry L. Clark, Delores A. Brown, (James), Evelyn Murray, (Thomas), Joseph Clark, (Jackie), George E. Clark, and May H. Brantley (James); daughter-in-law, Famous Clark; sisters, Barnett Banks and Marzell McGee; and a host of grandchildren, relatives, and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Oscar Clark, Sr.; sons, Oscar Clark, Jr. and David Lee Clark; sisters, Elazar Hailey, Rose Hooks, Claudine Madison and Ernestine Miller; and brothers, Bishop John P. Morgan and Robert Morgan.
A viewing will take place Mon., May 4, 2020 from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT. Interment will be private. To leave a message of comfort for the Clark family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.