Davie, Helen

Helen Milroy Davie, born November 6, 1927, New Haven, CT, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in her home of 56 years on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was the last of the living guards of Ridgewood Terrace; a neighborhood of faithful friends of multiple decades.

Mrs. Davie, daughter of William Hamilton Milroy and Marjorie Greene Milroy, was a loving wife, mother and friend to all who knew her throughout 91 years. She was married 51 years to James Stewart Davie (deceased Nov. '84), and is survived by her brother William Hamilton Milroy, Jr. (wife Frances Milroy), her three children Douglas Milroy Davie (wife Liisa Lindholm, children Arlan and Julian); Alison Stewart Davie Lewis (husband Robert, (children Kyle wife Ashley, their children Sean and Connor), Kole (and wife Hannah); Ellen Hamilton Davie Hirs (children Marjorie, Elizabeth and Eddie) and her faithful four legged furry friend Johnathan.

Helen Milroy Davie was an intelligent and accomplished woman. Her passions were gardening, reading and traveling.

She nurtured a bountiful vegetable garden from seed to harvest.

Helen was an avid reader; books, magazines and the New York Times. She applied her literary skills at Yale University Alumni Magazine, Class Notes Editor for over 37 years. She also enjoyed working for Yale Book Review, and in the School Administration of Day Prospect Hill and Hopkins. She coordinated a decade of Yale Commencement Ceremonies and was an honored recipient of the Yale Medal. Educated at Wellesley College '48, Economics, At the behest of Yale Class of '29, she established the Memorial Library at Timothy Dwight College, Yale University. Helen also enjoyed traveling with family on numerous trips abroad and locally.

Calling hours 12 noon to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 2nd, 2019

Hawley Lincoln Memorial (Celentano)

424 Elm Street

New Haven, CT 06511

Reception to immediately follow at:

Timothy Dwight College

James Stewart Davie Courtyard

345 Temple Street

New Haven, CT 06511

In the spirit of Helen, the family wishes you would do a gesture of nurturing whether it be donating a book to your favorite library or do a planting in your backyard. Please do so with the warm thoughts of Helen. To sign the online guestbook please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com. Published in The New Haven Register from May 27 to May 28, 2019