Emmerich, Helen E.Helen E. Emmerich, age 96 of West Haven passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020, at St. Raphael's Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Gustav Emmerich. Family and friends may visit the Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St., West Haven Monday, October 5, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a service starting at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Oak grove Cemetery, West Haven.