Gates, Helen G.
Helen G. Gates 93, formerly of New Haven, CT. departed this life on Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020 in Windsor, CT. She was born in Monroe, GA on July 31, 1926 to the late Elijah and Carrie Johnson Gibson. She was educated in Macon, Georgia before moving to New Haven, CT where she married her husband of 55 years, the late Rhodric C. Gates, Sr. She worked at Winchester Repeating Arms and retired after over 25 years. She was a faithful member of Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church in Hamden for many years. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star - Eureka Chapter and the Heroines of Jericho, in New Haven. Preceding her in death were seven siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory, son Rhodric C. Gates, Jr. (Bobbie); daughters, Helen D. Gates-Bryant and Darlene Gates-Savage; sister, Louise Franklin; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A calling hour will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven. Interment is private. A formal celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. To leave a message of comfort for the Gates family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020