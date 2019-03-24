Breck, Helen Granger

Helen Granger Breck, age 87, formerly of Orange and more recently Milford, CT passed away on March 7, 2019, at Wesley Enhanced Living - Main Line in Media, PA.

The daughter of Joseph F. Granger and Helen Cosgrove Granger, she was born August 26, 1931 in Marlborough, Massachusetts. Her younger brother, Joseph F. Granger formerly of Media, PA recently passed away also.

Helen was the beloved wife of the late Robert W. Breck (2001) whom she was married to for 43 years.

Helen earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts and a graduate degree in education from Boston University. She taught in the Milford School District at Meadowside School for over 30 years until her retirement in 1995.

Helen enjoyed a 50 year membership to the Milford Yacht Club where she spent endless hours playing cards, sitting in the sun and being surrounded by all her friends. In recognition of their service on MYC boards and committees, both Helen and her late husband Bob were made honorary members of the Club in 1996.

Helen is survived by a son, Theodore F. Breck (Leslie) of Greenwich, CT; a daughter, Maryellen Ridinger (Robert) of Newtown Square, PA; and five grandchildren, Sean (Lexi) and James Ridinger, Robert, Thomas and Eleanor Breck, and a great-grandson, Carson Breck Ridinger. She was predeceased by a daughter, Susan Breck.

A Mass in celebration of Helen's life will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31at the Holy Infant Church in Orange, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to BrightFocus.org.

www.danjolell.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019