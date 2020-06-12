Gross, Helen
Helen Przybylowski Gross, 104, of Hamden, formerly of East Haven, passed away peacefully June 6, 2020 in Whitney Manor. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Gross (Gruszczynski). Helen was born August 9, 1915 in New Haven to the late Frank and Wanda Huminski Przybylowski. She loved baking for family and friends, was an avid book reader, loved doing word search puzzles and playing cards with her sisters and brothers. Helen is the cherished mother of Lorraine (Champ) D'Urso and Patricia (Thomas) DeGrand. Grandmother of Vincent and Mark D'Urso and Jennifer DeGrand. Great grandmother of Nikko, Tyler, Hunter, Zachary and Jacob D'Urso. Sister of John Przybylowski and the late Wanda Mauro, Jean Kalentek and Edward Przybylowski. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Helen's family would like to thank the nurses at Whitney Manor, especially Candida and Jamie for their compassionate care.
A private graveside service was held in All Saints Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of arrangements. Sign the guestbook online for Helen at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 12, 2020.