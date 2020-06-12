Helen Gross
1915 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gross, Helen
Helen Przybylowski Gross, 104, of Hamden, formerly of East Haven, passed away peacefully June 6, 2020 in Whitney Manor. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Gross (Gruszczynski). Helen was born August 9, 1915 in New Haven to the late Frank and Wanda Huminski Przybylowski. She loved baking for family and friends, was an avid book reader, loved doing word search puzzles and playing cards with her sisters and brothers. Helen is the cherished mother of Lorraine (Champ) D'Urso and Patricia (Thomas) DeGrand. Grandmother of Vincent and Mark D'Urso and Jennifer DeGrand. Great grandmother of Nikko, Tyler, Hunter, Zachary and Jacob D'Urso. Sister of John Przybylowski and the late Wanda Mauro, Jean Kalentek and Edward Przybylowski. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Helen's family would like to thank the nurses at Whitney Manor, especially Candida and Jamie for their compassionate care.
A private graveside service was held in All Saints Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of arrangements. Sign the guestbook online for Helen at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lupinski Funeral Home
821 State St.
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-4205
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved