Herron, Helen
Helen Herron, 96, slipped away peacefully, at home, on October 7, 2020. She was a beloved wife and mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt who lived a full and spirited life. Along with her family, her passions were dancing, singing and rescuing feral and homeless cats. She will be sadly missed by her sons, David and Barry. She was pre-deceased by her loving husband Vic and her parents, John and Emma Dixon.
Interment will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Fairhaven Union Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
.