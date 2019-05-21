New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Hull

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Hull Obituary
Hull, Helen
Helen M. Hull, 68, of Naugatuck, passed away peacefully in Vitas Hospice on May 13, 2019. She was the wife of John Hull. Helen was born in Scotland on May 6, 1951 a daughter of the late Daniel and Catherine Banks Bremner. She is survived by her son, David Camacho; a brother, Billy Bremner; sisters, Kathleen, Janice, and Ada Bremner, and Ann Salter, her former husband John Camacho, and three grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter Kathleen Ginty. Friends and family may call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and are invited to attend a graveside service Friday at 11:00 a.m. in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven. To leave a condolence, please visit www.celentanofuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Celentano Funeral Home
Download Now