Hull, Helen
Helen M. Hull, 68, of Naugatuck, passed away peacefully in Vitas Hospice on May 13, 2019. She was the wife of John Hull. Helen was born in Scotland on May 6, 1951 a daughter of the late Daniel and Catherine Banks Bremner. She is survived by her son, David Camacho; a brother, Billy Bremner; sisters, Kathleen, Janice, and Ada Bremner, and Ann Salter, her former husband John Camacho, and three grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter Kathleen Ginty. Friends and family may call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and are invited to attend a graveside service Friday at 11:00 a.m. in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven. To leave a condolence, please visit www.celentanofuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2019