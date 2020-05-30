Helen Kennedy
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kennedy, Helen
Helen C. Kennedy, 94, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 at Woodlawn Care Center in Newport, NH after a brief period of declining health. She was born on September 19, 1925 in Mansfield, MA to the late Carl and Harriet (Gwilliam) Gegenheimer.
Helen grew up in Mansfield, MA and earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from Nasson College in Maine. She worked for twenty years for the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, and worked for thirty-five years as the Church Administrator at the Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Society. She also served as President of the Connecticut Valley District of the Unitarian Universalist Association.
Helen believed in reverence for all life. She had many rescued pets, and was a lifelong vegetarian. She moved to Wilmot nine years ago to live with her daughter, Margaret. She became a member of the Kearsarge Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church in Andover and a proud patron of Cinema Cote. Helen loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and was immensely proud of them.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers and their wives, Arthur and Ruth Gegenheimer, Winthrop and Barbara Gegenheimer, and Bernard and Eleanor Gegenheimer; an infant brother, Carl Gegenheimer, Jr.; and a son-in-law, David S. Dugan.
Surviving family members include daughters Margaret Dugan of Wilmot, and Elizabeth Delisi and her husband Daniel of Gilmanton, NH; grandchildren, Helen Delisi of Milford, NH, Heather Garcia of Keene, NH, and Michael Delisi of Blue Springs, MO; great-grandchildren, Isabel and Aaron Garcia and Adrianna Delisi; niece Marilyn Jordan and her husband, Robert, of Mansfield, MA; nephews, Gary Gegenheimer and his wife Debbie of Virginia, and Brad Gegenheimer of Jacksonville, FL; and grandnephew, Christopher Gegenheimer and his wife Mona of Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Society at 297 Boston Post Road, Madison, Connecticut 06443 or to Libby's Haven for Senior Canines, PO Box 65 Canterbury, NH 03224.
A memorial service will be held in both Andover, NH and Madison, CT at a later date.
To leave a memory or condolence, please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 29, 2020
Thinking of you, Meg and your family. May your memories of your sweet mom bring you peace. Love, Lisa
Lisa Lamadriz
Coworker
May 29, 2020
Helen was a bright light who loved with her whole heart. She was a wonderful mother and a friend to animals. Rest well, my friend.
Deb Coe
Friend
May 29, 2020
Let me extend my deepest sympathies to Helens family. Although I did not know Helen, I know Meg well and its obvious that her mothers admirable values and personal strengths were passed on to her family. Peace and blessings.
Christina Mason
Friend
May 28, 2020
While I never met her, I feel I knew Helen through her daughter, Elizabeth. I believe she was a very strong, supportive, kind and loving mother, grandmother And great-grandmother. Her legacy lives on in the. Love and condolences to her family. God bless.
Maureen McMahon
Acquaintance
May 28, 2020
I visited with Helen several years ago in the Wilmot home she shared with her daughter. I was so impressed with her upbeat philosophy given her overwhelming physical handicaps. On top of that, they fostered several sick or needy animals and gave them so much love. Thank you Helen for your kindness and generosity.
elizabeth meller
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved