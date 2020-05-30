Kennedy, Helen
Helen C. Kennedy, 94, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 at Woodlawn Care Center in Newport, NH after a brief period of declining health. She was born on September 19, 1925 in Mansfield, MA to the late Carl and Harriet (Gwilliam) Gegenheimer.
Helen grew up in Mansfield, MA and earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from Nasson College in Maine. She worked for twenty years for the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, and worked for thirty-five years as the Church Administrator at the Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Society. She also served as President of the Connecticut Valley District of the Unitarian Universalist Association.
Helen believed in reverence for all life. She had many rescued pets, and was a lifelong vegetarian. She moved to Wilmot nine years ago to live with her daughter, Margaret. She became a member of the Kearsarge Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church in Andover and a proud patron of Cinema Cote. Helen loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and was immensely proud of them.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers and their wives, Arthur and Ruth Gegenheimer, Winthrop and Barbara Gegenheimer, and Bernard and Eleanor Gegenheimer; an infant brother, Carl Gegenheimer, Jr.; and a son-in-law, David S. Dugan.
Surviving family members include daughters Margaret Dugan of Wilmot, and Elizabeth Delisi and her husband Daniel of Gilmanton, NH; grandchildren, Helen Delisi of Milford, NH, Heather Garcia of Keene, NH, and Michael Delisi of Blue Springs, MO; great-grandchildren, Isabel and Aaron Garcia and Adrianna Delisi; niece Marilyn Jordan and her husband, Robert, of Mansfield, MA; nephews, Gary Gegenheimer and his wife Debbie of Virginia, and Brad Gegenheimer of Jacksonville, FL; and grandnephew, Christopher Gegenheimer and his wife Mona of Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Society at 297 Boston Post Road, Madison, Connecticut 06443 or to Libby's Haven for Senior Canines, PO Box 65 Canterbury, NH 03224.
A memorial service will be held in both Andover, NH and Madison, CT at a later date.
To leave a memory or condolence, please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.
Helen C. Kennedy, 94, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 at Woodlawn Care Center in Newport, NH after a brief period of declining health. She was born on September 19, 1925 in Mansfield, MA to the late Carl and Harriet (Gwilliam) Gegenheimer.
Helen grew up in Mansfield, MA and earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from Nasson College in Maine. She worked for twenty years for the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, and worked for thirty-five years as the Church Administrator at the Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Society. She also served as President of the Connecticut Valley District of the Unitarian Universalist Association.
Helen believed in reverence for all life. She had many rescued pets, and was a lifelong vegetarian. She moved to Wilmot nine years ago to live with her daughter, Margaret. She became a member of the Kearsarge Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church in Andover and a proud patron of Cinema Cote. Helen loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and was immensely proud of them.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers and their wives, Arthur and Ruth Gegenheimer, Winthrop and Barbara Gegenheimer, and Bernard and Eleanor Gegenheimer; an infant brother, Carl Gegenheimer, Jr.; and a son-in-law, David S. Dugan.
Surviving family members include daughters Margaret Dugan of Wilmot, and Elizabeth Delisi and her husband Daniel of Gilmanton, NH; grandchildren, Helen Delisi of Milford, NH, Heather Garcia of Keene, NH, and Michael Delisi of Blue Springs, MO; great-grandchildren, Isabel and Aaron Garcia and Adrianna Delisi; niece Marilyn Jordan and her husband, Robert, of Mansfield, MA; nephews, Gary Gegenheimer and his wife Debbie of Virginia, and Brad Gegenheimer of Jacksonville, FL; and grandnephew, Christopher Gegenheimer and his wife Mona of Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Society at 297 Boston Post Road, Madison, Connecticut 06443 or to Libby's Haven for Senior Canines, PO Box 65 Canterbury, NH 03224.
A memorial service will be held in both Andover, NH and Madison, CT at a later date.
To leave a memory or condolence, please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 30, 2020.