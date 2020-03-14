|
|
Kosko, Helen
Helen Sledziona Kosko, age 97, of Sunset Drive, Shelton, passed away peacefully at Bishop Wicke Health Center on March 13, 2020. She is the beloved wife of the late John Kosko. Mrs. Kosko was born in Derby on March 2, 1923, daughter of the late Joseph and Sally Sudol Sledziona and was a life-long resident of Shelton. Helen contributed the WWll effort when she was employed at Remington Arms, Bridgeport. She also worked for the Shelton Board of Education and Rasbach Photography, Shelton. In addition, Helen worked for the State of CT at Laurel Heights and Fairfield Hill Hospitals. She was also employed as a medical transcriptionist at the Family Health Center, Shelton. Helen was an avid golfer and walker, and she loved to read and enjoyed Broadway performances. Mrs. Kosko is the loving mother of John J. Kosko and his wife, Karen of Cambridge, MA; Elizabeth Kosko Lamson and her husband, Michael of Cary, NC; Michael J. Kosko and his wife Debra of Mattawan, MI; and Mary Boland of Orange, CT. She is the loved grandmother of eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Helen is predeceased by her sisters and brothers: Julia Manco, John Sledziona, Jean Malec, Josephine Grailich, Stanley Sledziona, and Frank Sledziona. Friends and family are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, 75 Derby Ave. Derby on Tuesday, March 17th. Her burial will be in Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery, Route 34, Derby. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Church, 75 Derby Avenue, Derby, CT 06418 or a . Family and friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2020