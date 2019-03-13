Barry, Helen L.

Helen Lupinski Barry of Hamden, formerly of New Haven, died March 10, 2019 in Whitney Manor. She was the wife of the late James E. Barry, Jr. Helen was born in New Haven a daughter of the late Alexander and Stanislawa Lapeusz Lupinski and worked in the billing department at the Edward Malley Co. before retiring. She is the mother of Thomas F. Barry and the late James E. Barry III. Sister of Victoria Adams and the late Mae Zygmundowicz, Lillian Edwards, Sophie Lupinski, Josephine Gwardyak and Francis J. Lupinski. She is survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Stanislaus Church Thursday morning at 10. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours. Kindly omit flowers and make memorial contributions to St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld Street, New Haven, CT 06511. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of arrangements. Share a memory and sign Helen's guest book online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2019