|
|
Lickteig, Helen
Helen Lickteig, 85, of Columbia, Tennessee, passed away on March 18, 2020 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Helen was born on September 20, 1934 to the late Joseph Coppola and Margaret Gamberdella Coppola in New Haven, Connecticut. She was an excellent seamstress. Along with hemming and mending clothes, she also handmade Halloween costumes for her children, dresses, outfits, and a wedding gown. She enjoyed thrift shopping, dancing, listening to her antique player piano, cooking Italian dishes and cheesecakes (especially with her grandchildren). She enjoyed metal detecting at Historical sites, and was proud of her found treasures of old coins, jewelry, and a very old cannonball. Helen had a great sense of humor, a generous spirit, and was loved by everyone she met.
Helen is survived by her daughter: Tina Lickteig Green of Columbia, Tennessee; Son: Daniel Lickteig (Rebecca Weatherford) of Fayetteville, Arkansas; grandchildren: Amanda Green and Michelle Green of Columbia, Daniel Lickteig, Elita Lickteig, Karissa Lickteig, Micaiah Lickteig, Stephen Lickteig, Miqra Lickteig, Cassondra Lickteig, Brianna Lickteig, and Katrina Lickteig; her beloved siblings in Connecticut: Maria Coppola LaFogg, Anna Coppola Papa, Margaret Coppola Canna, Elizabeth Coppola Streeto, Salvatore (Gloria) Coppola, Harry (Barbara) Coppola, Anthony (Phyllis) Coppola, and James Coppola. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Rose D'Amato, Ralph Coppola, Joseph Coppola, William Coppola, and John Coppola.
A private family service will be held at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia. Burial will follow at a later date in Cranbury, New Jersey at Westminster Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2020