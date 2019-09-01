|
D'Addio, Helen M.
Helen M. Perrone D'Addio, 95 of Tiverton, RI, formerly of Hamden, CT died peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 29, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of sixty-nine years to the late Raymond S. D'Addio. Helen was born in New Haven, CT on March 28, 1924, a daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Gianotti Perrone. She had resided in Hamden for most of her life, before moving to Tiverton four years ago. Helen was a crossing guard for the Town of Hamden for seventeen years, retiring in 1986, served on the Hamden Town Committee for a two year term from 1987-1988, was a member of the Hamden Welcome Wagon, and was a member of the Ladies' League at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hamden. She was also involved in the Cub Scouts and Brownies for many years. Helen is survived by her daughter Sharon A. D'Addio of Tiverton, her son Raymond "Russ" D'Addio and his wife Nancy of Bristol, RI, two brothers, Stephen Perrone of Hamden and Pasquale Perrone of New Haven, a granddaughter, Michelle D'Addio, and a great-grandson, Dante Matthew Mesiti. She was predeceased by a grandson, Matthew D'Addio, five sisters, Margaret Yedynak, Julia Perrone, Mary Melillo, Louise Verzier, and Katherine "Kitty" Rubano, and one brother, Frank Tricaso. Helen's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, September 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Memorial contributions in Helen's name may be sent to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 orwww.hospice.com/donate
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 2, 2019