Patten, Helen M.

Helen M. Prinzhorn Patten, 92, of North Haven passed peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Artis Senior Living of Branford with her loving daughter by her side. Helen was the adored wife of the late Joseph F. Patten. She was born in New Haven on October 29, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Mary Ellen (Parsons) and Henry Prinzhorn. Helen graduated from West Haven High School in 1944. She went on to work as a bookkeeper in a bank and volunteered both at St. Francis School and St. Raphael's Hospital. Helen's favorite "job" of all was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family above all else and took such pride in them. Helen was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and loved to play Bingo. She had the brightest smile and was a ray of sunshine to those around her. Loving mother of Patricia (William) Orkney of Killingworth, Maureen Massa (Alan Schweitzer) of Madison, Joan (John) Argento of Guilford, Nancy (Steve) Panaroni of North Haven, Barbara (William) Carey of West Haven, Joseph (Sheryl) Patten of Derby, and Mary (Kevin) Leone of Bristol. She was also the beloved grandmother of Jocelyn (Brett) Simmons, Karinne Comenzo (Benjamin M. Wilson), Brendan (Brittany) Carey, Ryan Carey, Stefanie (John) DelSanto, Justin Patten, and Jessica Patten, and the beloved great-grandmother to Braeden Sullivan Simmons, Bryce Patten Simmons, Grady Michael Wilson, and was excitedly awaiting the arrival of her first great-granddaughter, Baby Girl Carey. Helen is also survived by sister-in-law Ann (Bruce) Boswell, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother Henry Prinzhorn Jr., sister Marion Prescott, and her cherished first grandchild Charles P. Manos Jr. A special thank you to the wonderful staff that cared for Helen at Artis Senior Living of Branford, especially those in the Indian Neck wing, who cared for Helen during the last few months when she could no longer be safely cared for at home. Helen's family would also like to thank LaTonya Minter, who was a loving caregiver to Helen.

The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, at 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Helen's name to The Alzheimer's Foundation, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489, in lieu of flowers.

