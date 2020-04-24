|
Ruthven, Helen M.
Helen M. Ruthven of Branford died Thursday April 23, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Ruthven. Helen was born in Hamden August 27, 1919 daughter of the late Daniel and Philomena Belanardo Pauluccy. She was a graduate of Hamden High School and St. Vincent's School of Nursing. She was a First Lieutenant in the U. S. Army Nursing Corps in World War II serving in Hollandia, New Guinea and Leyte, Philippines. After the war she worked as a RN at Yale-New Haven Hospital, retiring in 1982.She was a communicant of St. Mary Church, a member and past president of the St. John the Baptist Mother's Club, a past secretary for the New Haven Council of Catholic Women, a former member of the Notre Dame Mother's Club, a past member of the Hamden Women's Club, a former member of the American Legion Post 83 Women's Auxiliary and an Honorary Captain of the 2nd Company Governors Foot Guard. She was also a volunteer at CT Hospice and with SARAH. She is survived by her children Denise M. (Robert Ross) Grudzinski of Branford, Robert B. (Adrienne) Ruthven of Campbell Hall, NY and Gregory P. (Mary Jane) Ruthven of Woodbury, CT; her grandchildren, Evan (Amy) Ruthven, Ryan (Doria) Ruthven, Leigh Grudzinski, Liza (Kirk) Dornton, Daniel Ruthven, Marisa (Ryan) Stagg and step grandchild, Bradley (Danielle) Ross; and her great-grandchildren, Ava, Ethan, Emmett, Elliott, Riley, Charles and Benjamin. She was predeceased by her sister Grace Scungio and her son-in-law, James W. Grudzinski.
Funeral services and burial are private. The W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford is in charge of arrangements. For online memorial and guestbook see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020