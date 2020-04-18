|
Salerno, Helen M.
Helen Mary Salerno, 96, formerly of East Haven, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael's Campus. She was born in New Haven on June 10, 1923, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Rose (DeMusis) Coppola. Helen loved her job as a bookkeeper and worked for many years at American Supply Co. and Yale Surgical Co. She enjoyed cooking, reading and traveling, especially to Italy, Greece and Spain. She loved music and, later in life, enjoyed a good game of bocce. Helen loved spending time with her family. Loving mother of Kathleen (George) Noble of Ohio and Rosemary (Ralph) Ricciardelli of North Haven. Proud grandmother (Nonnie) of Stephen (Amber Roberts) Ricciardelli of New York; Kristen (Tim) Rankin of Ohio; David Ricciardelli and Michael Ricciardelli of North Haven. Three great-grandchildren that she loved and adored, Allie Rankin, Joey Rankin and Ryder Ricciardelli. She is also survived by her sister Sally Skerritt who was an important part of her life. Helen leaves behind three sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (Betty) Curci; Anna Murphy; Antoinette (Toni) Salerno; and a brother-in-law, Charles (Charlie) Salerno. She also leaves behind many loved nieces, nephews and cousins. Helen is predeceased by her parents, former husband George Salerno and three sisters, Margaret Cassella; Evelyn Schatz; and Carmel Gillig. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of The Village at Mariner's Point where she lived for 4 1/2 years and to Hamden Health Care Center for the last few months of her life. We also deeply appreciate the wonderful care and love extended by the doctors, physician's assistants, nurses and staff of Verdi 3 East at St. Raphael's Campus.
Due to the current health crisis, services were private. She was laid to rest at St. Lawrence Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made in Helen's memory to support the Hearing Clinic at Nationwide Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216-6810 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020