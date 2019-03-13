New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home
161 West Church Street
Seymour, CT 06483-2525
(203) 888-2538
Helen M. Smerekanicz


1929 - 2019
Helen M. Smerekanicz Obituary
Smerekanicz, Helen M.
SEYMOUR - Helen Smerekanicz, 89, of Seymour, passed away peacefully at Waterbury Hospital on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Born in Seymour on November 16, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna (Sydoriak) Smerekanicz. Helen graduated from Bullard-Havens Technical School as a seamstress. In the early 1950s, she opened The Alteration Shop, in Ansonia. After being lost in the flood of 1955, Helen re-opened the shop on Main Street, Ansonia, where she remained in business for over 45 years. She is survived by siblings Patricia Baker, Paulette Smith, Paul (Janet) Smerekanicz, many nieces and nephews, as well as her longtime companion, Edwin Jacek. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, William, John, Louis, Metro, Joseph, and sisters, Mary, Julia Yester, Lillian Wisneski, and Dorothy Bates. At Helen's request, all services are private at the convenience of her family. Memorial donations may be made to the --CT Chapter or Seasons Hospice Foundation. The Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483 is handling all arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2019
