Helen M. White
1939 - 2020
White, Helen M.
Helen M. (Nash) White, age 80, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Milford Health & Rehabilitation Center in Milford. She was born on November 12, 1939, in Troy, NY, the daughter of the late Ambrose and Helen (Anglum) Nash. Devoted wife of the late Henry J. White for over 45 years. Loving mother of Stephen White of Milford and the late Brian "Budzy" White. Helen is survived by one sister and a host of nieces and nephews. She was an avid reader and Helen also volunteered her time at HSR Peabody Museum in New Haven.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Funeral Service and Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled later in the year at St. Rita's Church. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on May 10, 2020.
