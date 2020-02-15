|
Kolterman, Helen P.
Helen Pothier Kolterman, 91, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Center, Meriden with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Kolterman. Helen was born in Wedgeport, Nova Scotia on December 4, 1928 and was the daughter of the late George and Doris Pothier. She was a member of the Red Hatters, a longtime member of St. Frances Cabrini Church and their Lady's Club. Mother of Dolores Huisinger, Brian Kolterman and June Dalidowitz (Mark). Grandmother of Nadine, Nicholai, Lara and Brandon. Great-grandmother of Zachary and Henry. Sister of Yvonne Johnson, Frances Cathro, Dorothy Poulin, George "Junior", Michael, Thomas Pothier and Dianne Pertula. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday morning, February 18th from 9:30 to 11:00 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave at 11:15. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Road, North Haven at 11:30. Interment to follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 860 Howard Avenue, New Haven, CT 06519. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2020