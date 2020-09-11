1/1
Helen Piscitelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Piscitelli, Helen
Helen Sophie Piscitelli passed on September 9, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 95. She passed gently through this life into the next, free of pain. She was born in West Rutland, Vermont, the youngest of five children, to Polish immigrants. Helen, and her late husband, Tom of 45 years, raised four children, Diane Piscitelli-Sanders, Thomas Piscitelli, Jr., Doreen (Piscitelli) Stohler, wife of Andres Sanchez, and Robert (Lynne) Piscitelli. Her greatest joy was her time spent with her children and 10 grandchildren. Her life's passion was in serving others; a passion based on her deep and joyous faith. She gave of herself through generous acts of love. Kindness was her legacy. The family will receive mask-wearing guests from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m on Sunday, September 13 at Torello & Son Funeral Home. Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 a.m at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Hamden, followed by a private internment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Connecticut Food Bank. https://www.ctfoodbank.org/donate/ways-to-give/donate-food/



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved