Helen Piscitelli

Piscitelli, Helen
Helen Sophie Piscitelli passed on September 9, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 95. She passed gently through this life into the next, free of pain. She was born in West Rutland, Vermont, the youngest of five children, to Polish immigrants. Helen, and her late husband, Tom of 45 years, raised four children, Diane Piscitelli-Sanders, Thomas Piscitelli, Jr., Doreen (Piscitelli) Stohler, wife of Andres Sanchez, and Robert (Lynne) Piscitelli. Her greatest joy was her time spent with her children and 10 grandchildren. Her life's passion was in serving others; a passion based on her deep and joyous faith. She gave of herself through generous acts of love. Kindness was her legacy. The family will receive mask-wearing guests from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m on Sunday, September 13 at Torello & Son Funeral Home. Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 a.m at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Hamden, followed by a private internment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Connecticut Food Bank. https://www.ctfoodbank.org/donate/ways-to-give/donate-food/