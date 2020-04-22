New Haven Register Obituaries
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Helen Proto


1927 - 2020
Helen Proto Obituary
Proto, Helen
Helen Proto, age 92, of West Haven passed away on April 18, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Andy F. Proto. Helen was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Peter and Carmela DeAngelo Persano. She is survived by her daughter Andrea Palumbo and her husband Paul, her beloved grandsons, Michael and Anthony Palumbo, her sister Dolores Gamelin, all of West Haven, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Helen's family was her whole world. Helen was predeceased by her siblings, Anthony, John, Louis and Alfred Persano and Antoinette Savenelli. The family would like to thank the team at Yale-New Haven Hospital, who cared for her. A special thank you to all at Seacrest Retirement Center, who became family, and to Gabbie, her roommate, who became her best friend.
Due to the Corona virus and in consideration of the well-being of the family and friends, sadly, services will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's name can be made to . To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020
