Clifford, Helen R.

Helen R. Clifford, 83, died comfortably at her home in Woodbridge surrounded by family and friends. She was born in 1935 in White Plains, NY and grew up in Shelton. In 1955 she married the love of her life, James Clifford. Together they were longtime members of the Tuesday night bowling league at the Valley Bowl, hosted several Rotary International Exchange Students in their home, and loved traveling. An avid crafter, Helen volunteered with many organizations that allowed her to be creative for a good cause, including her "Red Hot Crafters" group and the East Street Arts Program at Marrakech Inc.

Helen is survived by her sisters, Barbara (Dennis) Welcome of Fort Myers, FL and Eleanor (John) Katz of West Plains, MO; daughters, Kathleen (Walter) Adams of New Haven and Diane Millan of Derby; granddaughters Tammy (Joseph) Boylan of Ansonia and Alexandra Millan of Portland, ME; great-grandson Dominick Boylan of Ansonia, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Olga Gatley; husband, James L. Clifford; son, James Winfield-Clifford; grandson, Tyler Clifford; and son-in-law Jose Luis Millan. Friends are invited to visit with Helen's family on Friday, July 5th from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will be held at 12:00 p.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden. Burial will be private. To send condolences, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 2, 2019