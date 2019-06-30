Roche, Helen

Helen Roche, formerly of Wallingford, wife of Edward Roche of Branford, died Saturday, June 29 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. She was the mother of Jim Roche (Robin), Carleen Gillis (Ed), and Edward Roche Jr. (Marlisa). She was the sister of Vincent Curran. She is also survived by 5 grandsons. She was predeceased by her father Vincent Curran, her sisters Barbara Butler, Joan Tamaro, and Maureen LaRoche, and her brother James Curran. Helen was born in New Haven on July 7, 1934. She worked for Safety Electric for many years. She and her husband resided in Wallingford for 30 years before moving to Branford 5 years ago.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery in Wallingford. Friends may call prior to the service from 10:00 -11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 2911 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 1, 2019