New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Roche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Roche

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Roche Obituary
Roche, Helen
Helen Roche, formerly of Wallingford, wife of Edward Roche of Branford, died Saturday, June 29 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. She was the mother of Jim Roche (Robin), Carleen Gillis (Ed), and Edward Roche Jr. (Marlisa). She was the sister of Vincent Curran. She is also survived by 5 grandsons. She was predeceased by her father Vincent Curran, her sisters Barbara Butler, Joan Tamaro, and Maureen LaRoche, and her brother James Curran. Helen was born in New Haven on July 7, 1934. She worked for Safety Electric for many years. She and her husband resided in Wallingford for 30 years before moving to Branford 5 years ago.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery in Wallingford. Friends may call prior to the service from 10:00 -11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 2911 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now