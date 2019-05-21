Shields, Helen

Helen (Durol) Shields, 89, wife of the late Edward (Pete) Shields, of Hamden, passed away peacefully December 30, 2018, in Denver, CO. She was born in New Haven on November 16, 1929, the daughter of the late John and Regina Durol and had resided in Hamden for over 50 years. Helen graduated from St. Stanislaus Catholic School, Hillhouse High School and from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Hygiene. Helen had a long career as a dental hygienist, working for Hamden dentists Dr. Molloy, DDS and Dr. Reynolds, DDS and retiring at 79.

Helen and Pete moved into their beloved home in the Spring Glen neighborhood of Hamden in 1961, where they raised their 4 children and were active members of their community and the High Lane Club. Helen was a devout Catholic and communicant at St. Rita's Parish for 50 years. Helen was proud of her Polish heritage and always looked forward to large family gatherings at "the cottage" and holiday celebrations. Helen had a competitive spirit and participated in many bridge, tennis and golf leagues, including the Yale, Laurel View, and Sleeping Giant women's golf leagues, Hamden's Single Bridge group, and HLC interclub and USTA tennis leagues.

She is survived by her children and spouses, Peter (Laurin) of Wellesley, MA, Regis of Cambridge, MA, James (Krisztina) of Dallas, TX, Mary of Denver, CO, a sister Marie Hackett of Darien, CT, and her grandchildren Timothy, Megan, Kyle, Hunter, Christian, and Emma Shields. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her siblings, Josephine Levis, Nellie Herpok, Rose Romanik, Joseph Durol, John (Yorkie) Duro, and sister and brother-in-law Edward and Dorothy Simpson.

Helen was lucky to find the love and support of a wonderful team of friends at the end of her life and at her new home in Denver. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. in St. Rita's Parish, 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT followed by a reception at Eli's Restuarant in Hamden.