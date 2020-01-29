|
|
Council, Helen "Hun" Thomas
Helen "Hun" Thomas Council of New Haven, CT, departed her life peacefully in her home, Jan. 24, 2020. She was born Oct. 6, 1933, in New Haven, CT to the late Bessie and Williams Thomas. Helen leaves to cherish her memory, children, Hope Thomas (Tommie) and Charles Thomas, Jr. (Angela); and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Sat. at the funeral home from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Council family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 30, 2020