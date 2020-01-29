New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Council
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Thomas "Hun" Council


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Thomas "Hun" Council Obituary
Council, Helen "Hun" Thomas
Helen "Hun" Thomas Council of New Haven, CT, departed her life peacefully in her home, Jan. 24, 2020. She was born Oct. 6, 1933, in New Haven, CT to the late Bessie and Williams Thomas. Helen leaves to cherish her memory, children, Hope Thomas (Tommie) and Charles Thomas, Jr. (Angela); and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Sat. at the funeral home from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Council family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -