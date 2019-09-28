Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Vercillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Vercillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Vercillo Obituary
Vercillo, Helen
Helen Preston Vercillo, 91, passed away peacefully on Sep. 25, 2019 in Largo, Florida.
Born to John and Henrietta Preston in 1928, Helen grew up in Ansonia, Connecticut with her beloved siblings -- two brothers, John and Carl, and two sisters, Nan and Jean. In 1950, Helen married Frederick James (Fritz) Vercillo. They made their home in Milford, Connecticut where they raised their two daughters, Clare and Barbara. Helen was a "hostess with the mostest" and many will remember fondly the neighborhood parties, "twist" parties, birthday parties, haunted houses, and taffy pulls that she enthusiastically hosted.
In 1979, Helen and Fritz moved to Clearwater, Florida where they were happy for many years -- no more winters and lots of new friends. Helen especially enjoyed volunteering with the grounds crew at Cove Cay where they lived -- she'd suit up in the 90+ temperatures in long sleeves, long pants, hat, socks, and gloves and get out there and weed, prune, haul branches...whatever task they had for her, it was her favorite day of the week.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Clare Walkley and her husband David Walkley and their children, Andrew and Emily, of California, and her daughter, Barbara Sommers of Vermont. In addition, Helen loved the heck out of her many nieces and nephews, those who survive and those who have passed. She was predeceased by her husband, Fritz, parents, brothers, and sisters.
No services will be held. Any donations in Helen's honor may be made to Suncoast Hospice, Clearwater, FL
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.