Helen Preston Vercillo, 91, passed away peacefully on Sep. 25, 2019 in Largo, Florida.
Born to John and Henrietta Preston in 1928, Helen grew up in Ansonia, Connecticut with her beloved siblings -- two brothers, John and Carl, and two sisters, Nan and Jean. In 1950, Helen married Frederick James (Fritz) Vercillo. They made their home in Milford, Connecticut where they raised their two daughters, Clare and Barbara. Helen was a "hostess with the mostest" and many will remember fondly the neighborhood parties, "twist" parties, birthday parties, haunted houses, and taffy pulls that she enthusiastically hosted.
In 1979, Helen and Fritz moved to Clearwater, Florida where they were happy for many years -- no more winters and lots of new friends. Helen especially enjoyed volunteering with the grounds crew at Cove Cay where they lived -- she'd suit up in the 90+ temperatures in long sleeves, long pants, hat, socks, and gloves and get out there and weed, prune, haul branches...whatever task they had for her, it was her favorite day of the week.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Clare Walkley and her husband David Walkley and their children, Andrew and Emily, of California, and her daughter, Barbara Sommers of Vermont. In addition, Helen loved the heck out of her many nieces and nephews, those who survive and those who have passed. She was predeceased by her husband, Fritz, parents, brothers, and sisters.
No services will be held. Any donations in Helen's honor may be made to Suncoast Hospice, Clearwater, FL
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 29, 2019