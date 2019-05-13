Furtak, Helen W.

Helen Williams Furtak, 98, of Hamden, died May 11, 2019 at Hamden Health Care. She was the widow of Leon J. Furtak. Helen was born in New Haven, May 6, 1921, the daughter of the late Frederick and Mary Kent Williams and was a teachers aide for 17 years in the New Haven School System. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church and sang in its choir for many years, and volunteered at the Clelian Center for 17 years. She is survived by her loving children, Eileen DiCaro of Shelton, Leon H. Furtak of Wallingford, Roger (Barbara) Furtak of Niantic, Paul R. Furtak of Hamden and Gerald (Caroline) Furtak of Princeton Junction, NJ, siblings, Mary Ford of New Haven and John Williams of North Haven, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Ronald J. Furtak, and siblings, Rose Fralick, Frederick and George Williams, and a great-grandson, Ronald J. Furtak. Funeral Friday at 10:15 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at Blessed Sacrament Church at 11 o'clock. Interment in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Friends may call Friday morning from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clelian Center, 261 Benham St., Hamden, CT 06514. The family would like to thank the staff at Hamden Health Care Center for all their loving care they showed to Helen. Published in The New Haven Register on May 15, 2019