Leone, Helen Zandri

Helen Zandri Leone, 94, of West Haven passed away June 5, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Leone. Beloved mother of Patricia (Michael) Bilotti, Janice (Joseph) Regan, and Anthony (Marianne) Leone, all of West Haven and Barbara (Robert) Arthur of Cheshire. Loving grandmother of Robert and Louis Serenson, Cindi Anastasio, Robert Arthur, Tami Dragon, Paul and Thomas Regan, Anthony and Jenna Leone, Michael Bilotti, Jr. and the late Joseph Regan and Nigel Dragon. Also survived by 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-granddaughters. Helen was born in New Haven on April 13, 1925 a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Marinelli Zandri. She is also survived by a sister, Annette Mangiero of Hollywood, FL and was predeceased by a sister, Mary Levinson and brothers, Libro and Nino Fulvi.

Relatives and friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven TUESDAY MORNING from 10:00-12:00. A Parlor Service will be held at 11:00. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fellowship of Life Church, P.O. Box 239, Cheshire, CT 06410. Sign Helen's guest book online at

