Helene Fillmore
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fillmore, Helene
Helene M. Fillmore, 76, of Orange, beloved wife of the late Stuart W. Fillmore, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. Born on September 2, 1943 in Derby, she was the daughter of the late William and Helen (Horischak) Susko.
A lifelong resident of Orange, Helene was a graduate of Amity Regional High School and the University of New Haven, where she was employed for over 30 years.
Helene is survived by her children, Douglas (Jay Norris) Fillmore and Amy (David) Dalton; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Morgan Dalton; and extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, William Susko.
Services will be private at this time. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved