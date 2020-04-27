|
Helene Tremaine MacRae Goward died of COVID-19 at Yale New Haven Hospital on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of George W. (Bill) Goward and they would have celebrated their seventieth anniversary on May 19th. Helene was born in 1927 in Edmonton Alberta, Canada. After her marriage to Bill in Alberta in 1950, they lived for three years in Princeton, NJ, seven years in Pittsburgh, PA, and for the rest of their lives in North Haven and Clinton, CT. She earned her R.N. in Edmonton and practiced at the TB Hospital and a rural hospital there. After moving to Princeton, NJ, with Bill she worked in Obstetrics. After moving to Connecticut, she worked in Family Planning, Home Health Care, as a COPD educator, and finally as an EEG practitioner. Helene was an active member of The Unitarian Society of New Haven and served in many roles including Religious Education, youth adviser (LRY) and the Board of Trustees. She was an artist who could work wonders with knitting, crocheting, sewing, and quilting as well as being an avid gardener who could make anything grow. She was a dauntless first mate for Bill in sailing; exploring most of the east coast including a sailing trip from Connecticut to the Bahamas and back, and many adventures on the Erie and Champlain Canals. She is survived by her loving husband Bill and her five children - whom she wakened every morning with her piano playing when they were young - Beverly Adams in Lynchburg, VA, Kathleen Goward in Branford, CT, William Goward (Marilyn) in Antioch CA, Janice Goward-Cruz (Luis) in Wallingford, CT, and James Goward in Branford, CT. Also, fondly known to them as "Nanny", her grandchildren are Nicole Andrews (Steve) in El Dorado Hills, CA, Ryan Heffernan (Karyn) in Madison, CT, Christopher Goward (Roxanne) in Antioch, CA, Shane Heffernan in Clinton, CT, Olivia Heffernan (Ike) in North Haven, CT; and great-grandchildren Andrew and Tyler (Chris and Roxanne) in Antioch, CA, Adelina and Charlotte (Nicole and Steve) in El Dorado Hills, CA, and Sloane Eloise (Ryan and Karyn) in Madison, CT. She is also survived by her three nieces Marlene, Betty and Jean, nephew David and her sister-in-law, Martha MacRae in Canada. She is predeceased by her brother David MacRae. The memorial service will be held at a later time at The Unitarian Society of New Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America and The Connecticut Food Bank.
