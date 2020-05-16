Rosenberg, Helene
Helene (Bajcz) Rosenberg, 96, a Holocaust Survivor, of 18 Tower Lane, New Haven, devoted wife of the late William Rosenberg, died Saturday morning, May 16, 2020 at her home. Helene was born in Warsaw, Poland, on December 17, 1923. Beloved Mother of Harry Rosenberg (Helen) of Orange, Pauline Rosenberg of Philadelphia, PA, and the late Maury Rosenberg. Cherished Grandmother of Evan & Madeline Rosenberg. Helene was pre-deceased by many loving sisters and brothers.
Due to the current health crisis, Private Funeral Services will be held for Immediate Family Members ONLY. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the charity of one's choice. Funeral Arrangements in care of the Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: http://www.shurefuneralhome.com
May her memory be a blessing.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2020.